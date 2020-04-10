74-year-old woman is second casualty due to Covid-19 in Mohali

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:43 IST

MOHALI: A 74-year-old woman from the Mundi Kharar area of Mohali district, who died at the civil hospital in Kharar on April 6, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that her test report was received on Friday, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the district to 38.

This is the second death due to Covid-19 in Mohali.

Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Nayagaon died because of Covid-19 at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The elderly woman collapsed and died on reaching the Kharar civil hospital on April 6. She was brought to the hospital due to acute hypertension and diabetes but as a precautionary measure, her samples were taken and the reports received on Friday confirmed that she had Covid-19, the civil surgeon said.

FAMILY IN ISOLATION,

CONTACT TRACING ON

Dr Singh said the woman was cremated following the protocol under the observation of health officials.

Her family was provided with protection kits and are in isolation. A health department team collected their samples and the area around their house was sealed. The area is being sanitised.

The contacts of the woman are also being traced.

Meanwhile, the test reports of 84 samples taken from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi are awaited. The village accounts for 22 of the 38 coronavirus cases in Mohali district.