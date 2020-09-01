e-paper
Home / Cities / 75-year-old Ludhiana man robbed of ₹2.8 lakh at gunpoint at bank

75-year-old Ludhiana man robbed of ₹2.8 lakh at gunpoint at bank

When the bank’s guard rushed to his rescue, the robbers threatened him also, fled with accomplice waiting on bike.

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 75-year-old man was robbed of Rs 2.8 lakh in cash at gunpoint at IndusInd bank on Gill road on Tuesday morning.

When the bank’s guard rushed to his rescue, the robbers threatened him also.

The victim, Kuljit Singh, 75, of Jamalpur Colony, told the police that he worked at a bearing and oil store and had come to the bank to deposit cash in his firm’s account.

As he was about to enter the bank around 11.30am, two men suddenly snatched his bag containing the cash, causing him to fall on the stairs.

Hearing his cries for help, security guard Baghel Singh rushed to his aid, but was threatened by the robbers at gunpoint to steer clear. In no time, the duo fled with their accomplice waiting on a motorcycle nearby.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Division Number 6 police station, said according to Kuljit’s employer he has been working for at the firm for decades, and used to handle the work of depositing and withdrawing cash from the bank.

The SHO said they had registered a case of robbery and initiated investigation to trace the accused, who seemed to have been tailing the victim.

Police are scanning footage of CCTVs cameras installed in the area for clues.

