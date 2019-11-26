76 CRPF personnel to man Ludhiana Central Jail

cities

As many as 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed to guard the Ludhiana Central Jail. The move comes in view of the repeated incidents of violence and recovery of mobile phones from inmates besides a jailbreak case, causing a major embarrassment to the officials.

The personnel will be on patrolling around compound walls of the prison for a week till their training on jail manuals and the will be stationed at the meeting room, entrance of the main jail complex, high security cells, and on the outer wall of the jail after that.

It is learnt that against a capacity of around 2,500 inmates, presently there are 3,350 inmates lodged in the jail that has a total of 271 personnel, who work in different shifts. There are only 70 to 80 personnel in one shift against a thousand inmates.

TIGHT VIGIL

Jail superintendent Rajiv Kumar Arora said, “The personnel, headed by a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officer, will search all inmates and jail staff before they enter the jail complex.”

“There are allegations that jail staff procured drugs and mobile phones from inmates. The CRPF team will keep tabs on such a practice,” said Arora, adding that one CRPF team will also be deployed at the meeting room where the kin of inmates.

ZONE SECURITY

Deputy superintendent of jail Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal said, “We have established four different zones in the jail according to the nature of crime the inmate has committed. While hardcore criminals will be shifted to one zone, gangsters will be in a high security cell, where one team will be deployed.”

“Gangsters often indulge in fights. The team will frisk every person entering the cell, be it an inmate or official,” Dhaliwal said.

Following the death of an inmate in custody, the Ludhiana Central Jail inmates had vandalised the premises and torched vehicles of jail officials on June 27. Police were called after the jail staff had failed to control the situation. In a clash between police and inmates, one prisoner had died and 10 others were injured. Five inmates had tried fleeing from the jail taking advantage of the situation, but four were nabbed by the police immediately, while one managed to escape.