77-year-old retired govt official kills wife, slashes his throat in Chandigarh

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 00:26 IST

Depressed due to his wife’s ailments, a 77-year-old man slit his bed-ridden wife’s throat with a kitchen knife before slashing his throat with a shaving blade at their house in Sector 40 in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said Lakshmi Dass had retired as deputy director from the Punjab local bodies department, and lived with his wife, Shashi Bala, and eldest son Anil Kumar, 50, in their three-storey, 14-marla house. The couple’s two other sons live in Gurgaon and USA.

While Anil, a businessman, lived on the first floor with his wife and children, the elderly couple stayed on the ground floor, and had rented out the second floor to a family.

Anil was the first to walk in on his parents’ dead bodies after suspecting something was amiss on not finding his father out for his daily morning walk.

“Anil rang his parents’ door bell at 7.45am. When there was no response, he broke into the house through a window. On looking for his parents inside, he was shocked to find them lying on a blood-soaked bed with their throats slit,” a police official said.

He sounded the police control room, following which a team of senior officials, including senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale, superintendent of police (SP, crime) Vineet Kumar and Sector 39 station house officer (SHO) Amanjot Singh visited the spot.

A forensics team also reached the scene and collected samples.

After recording Anil’s statement, police lodged a case of murder against Lakshmi Dass, and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Couldn’t kill himself with kitchen knife

Recreating the crime scene, the police established that Dass slit his wife’s throat with a stainless steel kitchen knife, possibly after an argument.

He then tried to slit his throat with the same knife. But on failing, dropped the knife in the toilet’s washbasin, and grabbed a shaving blade and a pair of scissors to slash his throat while sitting on the bed. The scissors and the blade were found drenched in blood on the bed.

“There was a clear trail of blood from the toilet towards the bed,” one of the investigators said, adding that the wounds on the elderly man’s throat reflected that he stabbed himself repeatedly with the blade and scissors.

‘I’m fed up from life’, says suicide note

Police recovered a suicide note signed off by Dass that stated, “I'm fed up from this life and hence committing this act.”

Investigating officials said Dass’ wife Shashi Bala had suffered a brain stroke two months ago, and had earlier been diagnosed with a facial neurological disorder.

For this, she was undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, for the past five years.

“Bala had undergone three surgeries for her neurological ailment in the past three years, and had recently started facing trouble speaking,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

Since she fractured her pelvic bone twice and underwent surgery for it, she was confined to bed and needed a wheelchair to move around, the official added.

Father of three sons felt isolated, frustrated

Anil told the police that his father was depressed due to his mother’s ailments. His father remained housebound, and only went out for his morning walk, which had left him frustrated and feeling isolated.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 23:58 IST