8 convicted for taking out rally after cricket win

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 00:52 IST

Eight youngsters, who had been booked for taking out a bike rally after India won a cricket match against Pakistan in March 2016, were convicted and sentenced to simple imprisonment till the rising of the court, which means till the end of the day after they were convicted.

The Thane sessions court also fined them ₹600 each. The court said the youth did not have permission for the rally.

On March 19, 2016, India beat Pakistan by six wickets in World Cup T20 match held in Kolkata. Around 35 youngsters came out on bikes and four-wheelers in a victory rally in Thane’s Hajuri Naka area. They were on bikes with the Tricolour and shouting slogans. Constable Nitin Shelke, who was then posted in Wagale Estate police station, stopped them and asked if they had police permission for the procession. In the first information report, he has said that police hadn’t given permission for any rally or procession and it disturbed the peace in the residential area.

The police registered a case against eight people under the Bombay Police Act 37 (1) E (for public utterance of cries, singing songs, playing of music) and 37 (3) 135 (for public assembly and procession in violation of police commissioner’s order).

Pravin Jadhav, 28; Rohit Dhondge, 25; Vaibhav Sawant, 26; Avinash Gaikwad, 24; Prashant Chaturvedi, 26; Sukhprit Singh, 24; Vaibhav Khade, 27; and Pratyaksha Hegde, 25; were booked.

On Saturday, Thane sessions court convicted the eight accused and asked each of them to pay ₹600 fine. Defence lawyer Esmayeel Shaikh said the youngsters did not create any problem, but were only shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Shaikh said, “My clients have not done a heinous crime. They were holding the Tricolour and shouting slogans showing love for our nation. The court has only imposed the fine and sentenced them to simple imprisonment till the rising of court.”