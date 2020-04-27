8 health workers among 14 new Covid-19 cases in GB Nagar, suspected patient allowed to leave with infant’s body

cities

Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, including eight health workers, taking the total number of positive cases to 129 in the district.

The new patients included a 23-year-old man from Jaunchana village in Jewar who, despite being a suspect, was allowed to perform last rites of his 4-month-old son who allegedly died of pneumonia. The alleged lapse by the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) led to the sealing of the whole village, while over 1,500 persons were home quarantined on Monday, officials said.

Of the eight health workers who tested positive – six are from Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30, and one from the district hospital in Sector 39 who lives in the Nithari area and one from the ESIC Model Hospital in Sector 24. The medical staff include a doctor, a nurse, a plumber and five ward boys.

The remaining five patients are -- 30-year-old pregnant woman from Kulsera village, 9-year-old boy from Achheja village in Greater Noida, 45-year-old man from Pi 1 in Greater Noida, 36-year-old woman from Chotpur area of Sector 63 and a man from Chauda village.

“We have shut the emergency and OPD services of the hospital after six of our medical staff have been found positive for Covid-19. Around 26 others have been quarantined. Only the patients who are undergoing treatment are present in the hospital, and the Covid-19 ward will continue functioning,” said Dr DK Gupta, director of the paediatric hospital.

The Jaunchana patient had gone to the GIMS on the morning of April 25 after his son allegedly showed pneumonia symptoms. Authorities at GIMS had collected the samples of the child, the man and his wife as the baby was a Covid-19 suspect, the officials said, adding that the baby was ‘brought dead’ at the time of admission.

The sample reports of the couple were pending, but they were allowed to leave on ‘humanitarian grounds’ to perform the last rites of the baby on April 26, the officials said. On April 27, the man was informed that he was found positive for Covid-19, while his wife is negative.

The officials also said that the baby’s test reports was negative for Covid-19 and the cause of death is unknown as no postmortem took place as per the wishes of the parents.

Over 50 persons attended the funeral of the baby, they said, adding that samples of many people who had come in contact with the couple were collected for testing.

However, the child’s father, who has tested positive, said that on April 26, he was told that he and his wife were negative and allowed to leave with the body.

“We were told that the baby was dead. Officials took samples of three of us and we stayed there for a day. On April 26 around 8am, I was given test reports which showed us negative. The doctors told us that three of us were negative for the infection, so we could leave,” said the 23-year-old Covid-19 patient from Jaunchana village.

However, the GIMS officials have denied the man’s claim about the test reports.

“He, along with his baby and wife, came to us on April 25 around 10am. Their samples were collected. The baby’s test was done on a priority basis as he was brought dead. He was found negative and the reports of the couple were pending. We allowed the couple to leave with the body on humanitarian grounds. He was found positive on Monday morning, and has now been admitted in the hospital,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

The Jaunchana patient said that if he knew that he was positive, then he wouldn’t have even touched the body to avoid spread of the virus among the villagers who attended the funeral.

“They have not collected my sample again, which means I was positive when I was allowed to leave. I have put lives of others in danger unknowingly. Why were we allowed to leave? Now the whole village is upset with us,” said the patient.

When asked, Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “I will look into the matter to find out the exact sequence of events. I will speak with the officials concerned at GIMS.”

The incident has created panic among the people living in Jaunchana and the nearby villages.

“I have been getting frantic calls from the people living in other villages as the Jauchana patient’s family members had gone there for some work. An inquiry should be ordered in the matter if the man was allowed to leave after his samples were collected. I am collecting facts on the incident and will inform the state government about the same,” said Dhirendra Singh, MLA, Jewar.

By Monday night, the health department collected a total of 3,530 samples. A total of 129 cases have come out positive, while 75 patients have been discharged. Currently, there are 54 active Covid-19 cases in the district.

There are 46 hot spots in the district, out of which 15 have completed their quarantine period as per the protocol to be eligible for the green zone as no new cases have been identified from these areas in the past 28 days. A total of 13 hot spots have entered the orange zone, as no new cases have been identified in these areas in the past 14 days, while 17 hot spots are still under the red zone.

The newly added hot spots are Nithari in Sector 31, Chotpur village in Sector 63, Kulsera village in Greater Noida, Chauda Village in Noida, Pi-I in Greater Noida and Jauchana village in Jewar.