8-yr-old girl raped by relative’s driver

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:36 IST

LUCKNOW A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old minor girl in Barabanki’ Ramnagar village. The accused was the driver of the victim’s maternal uncle. He was booked under relevant sections of Pocso Act, said police.

On Saturday night, the girl’s maternal uncle had come to her house with family. Around 8 pm, when she stepped out of the house, the accused, Subhash Verma, took her to a secluded place and allegedly outraged her modesty.

Later, when the girl reached home, she narrated the incident to her father and other family members, said SP (Barabanki) Arvind Chaturvedi.

He said, “Locals saw Subhash fleeing from the spot and nabbed him. The girl’s father lodged the complaint and a case was registered last night. The accused has been sent to jail.”