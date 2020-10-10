80,000 establishments in Ludhiana’s Aggar Nagar to get smart meters

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:35 IST

Aggar Nagar division will be the first in the district to get smart meters so that power thefts can be checked. Under the project, over 80,000 commercial and non-commercial establishments will be covered.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has already floated tenders for the advanced metering systems. The smart meters will have automatic sensors and in case of a tampering attempt, a complaint will be set to the control room. A camera will be installed within the meters which will capture the image of the person who tried to open them.

They will record information including electricity consumption, voltage levels, current, and power factor.

Parminder Singh, executive engineer, Aggar Nagar division, said, “The smart meters will be installed in over 80,000 domestic and commercial establishments. Tenders have been floated by the metering department and we expect the installations to be done in the next three to four months.”

The smart meters will be installed at a height to keep them out of reach of those who pilfer electricity. In the last three months, the department conducted raids in different parts of the district and over 700 consumers were found violating power norms. Fines were imposed and FIRs were lodged against them.

After installation of smart meters, the staff will not have to collect the electricity bill reading manually as required in the conventional meters installed currently.