80 dhabas along Delhi-Jaipur highway asked to get CLU permission

More than 80 dhabas along Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram district limits, which are allegedly running without the change of land use (CLU) permission, have been asked by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to take permission to operate. According to DTCP officials, most of the dhabas have no parking arrangements and vehicles are parked along the highway, causing frequent traffic jams and accidents.

A meeting of the dhaba owners was also held on Tuesday in which they were apprised about the various rules and regulations that govern the operation of dhabas, eateries and similar establishments in urban areas, said the officials.

The department is also carrying out a survey on all the major roads to identify the food joints and notices will be issued to them to ensure compliance, they added.

Frequent traffic jams and accidents caused due to parking of vehicles on the national highways has been one of the important reasons behind this action, said Ved Prakash, district town planner (enforcement).

“We had asked around 80 owners for a meeting to make aware of the rules of the department and tell them about the process that has to be taken to meet the legal requirements. This is the first phase, and if after sustained counselling, rules are still broken then action would be taken,” Prakash said, adding that all compliances in terms of structure, space, parking will have to be followed as per rules.

Dhaba owners said the government should not put a curb on the business as over 2,000 people are employed directly by these joints and hundreds of vendors are also earning their livelihood from them. “I had set up a dhaba on my land around 25 years ago. We serve food to thousands of travellers at a reasonable price. The government should facilitate this business and help us, instead of curbing it,” said Rao Lal Singh, who own Old Rao Dhaba, an eatery on the highway.

In May last year, the DTCP had issued notices to around 36 establishments that included food joints, workshops and service stations to comply with the rules. Some of the structures were also demolished by the enforcement wing after which few owners went to the court seeking relief.

