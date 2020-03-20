80-year-old woman, her son hacked to death in Ajnala, grandson suspected

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:00 IST

A 35-year-old man allegedly hacked his father and grandmother to death in Ajnala, 35km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night.

Neighbours found the victims, 60-year-old Moti Lal and his 8o-year-old mother Shakuntla Devi, in a pool of blood around 8.30am on Friday, said Kamaljit Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Ajnala police station.

The SHO said Lal’s son, Raman Kumar, who is a drug addict, hacked the victims to death with a sharp-edged object.

Raman already has two cases registered against him. He is an under-trial in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was out on bail. A case of assault had been registered against him after he assaulted an inmate.

At present, Raman is absconding.