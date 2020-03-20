e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 80-year-old woman, her son hacked to death in Ajnala, grandson suspected

80-year-old woman, her son hacked to death in Ajnala, grandson suspected

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old man allegedly hacked his father and grandmother to death in Ajnala, 35km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night.

Neighbours found the victims, 60-year-old Moti Lal and his 8o-year-old mother Shakuntla Devi, in a pool of blood around 8.30am on Friday, said Kamaljit Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Ajnala police station.

The SHO said Lal’s son, Raman Kumar, who is a drug addict, hacked the victims to death with a sharp-edged object.

Raman already has two cases registered against him. He is an under-trial in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was out on bail. A case of assault had been registered against him after he assaulted an inmate.

At present, Raman is absconding.

top news
Covid-19 Live: In wake of Janta curfew, Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday
Covid-19 Live: In wake of Janta curfew, Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday
Madhya Pradesh reflects a deeper crisis for the Congress
Madhya Pradesh reflects a deeper crisis for the Congress
S Jaishankar to reach out to Indian missions soon via VC over Covid-19
S Jaishankar to reach out to Indian missions soon via VC over Covid-19
PK Banerjee, Indian football legend, passes away at 83
PK Banerjee, Indian football legend, passes away at 83
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Pietersen shares important message in Hindi amid Covid-19 threat
Pietersen shares important message in Hindi amid Covid-19 threat
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities