84 beneficiaries from Mohali get Sehat Bima Yojana cards

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 01:44 IST

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu distributed Sehat Bima Yojana cards to a total of 84 beneficiaries of Nandiali

village in Mohali on Thursday.

He said that the state government had empanelled 611 hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana

Punjab and one could avail free treatment in the hospitals by showing the Sehat Bima Yojana cards distributed by the state to beneficiaries, which included families of farmers, construction workers and small traders, as well as the other poor families.

While addressing the gathering, the health minister said besides government hospitals, private hospitals had also been empanelled under the scheme.

He said residents did not have to pay money to get treated in the empanelled hospitals.

Sidhu said under scheme, more than 46 lakh families of the state had been enrolled for free treatment.

He said out of the 46 lakh families, 1.16 lakh families belonged to Mohali and till date 96,905 health cards had been issued, adding that 2,492 people had availed free health treatment of worth ₹3.63 crore.

Harkesh Chand Machli Kalan political advisor to the heath minister, Jagtar Singh, sarpanch of Bakarpur, Ramandeep Singh, Sarpanch of Safipur, Harjeet Singh, sarpanch of Rurka, Gurwinder Singh, sarpanch of Nandiali and Rajesh, sarpanch of Alipur were also present.