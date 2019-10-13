e-paper
Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

₹84L seized in thane since Sept 20

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:36 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
More than ₹84 lakh in cash, 47 illegal weapons and one lakh litres of illicit liquor have been seized in Thane district by the model code of conduct department of the district election commission since the code of conduct came into force on September 20.

The Thane district election commission has made special squads to keep an eye out for people carrying huge amount of unaccounted cash, liquor and drugs. The district has also asked the licenced arms holders to deposit their weapons or else the same will be seized. An officer from code of conduct department said, “We have seized unaccounted cash of ₹84 lakh till date since September 20. There are over 5,802 licenced arms in the district out of which we have seized 4,376 arms. Around 47 illegal weapons and 29 cartridges were also seized across the district.” The commission has also seized large amount of drugs and liquor during this time.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:36 IST

