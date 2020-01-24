e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 86% more winged visitors reach Kanjli wetland this year

86% more winged visitors reach Kanjli wetland this year

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:25 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Kapurthala
Hindustantimes
         

Common pochard spotted after years, besides birds of 10 other migratory species

As many as 712 migratory birds, belonging to 11 species, reached the Kanjli wetland this season, showing an increase of over 86% as compared to the previous season.

Last year, 381 birds, belonging to eight migratory species, visited the wetland.

A common pochard, which is a critically endangered species, was also spotted at the wetland after years, according to a survey conducted by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), India, in association with Phillaur Wildlife Division, which concluded on Friday.

Common pochard, which inhabits eutrophic lakes and marshes, has been classified as critically endangered due to 90% decrease in its population in two decades. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has included this bird among red-listed threatened species.

The other winged visitors that reached the wetland this season belonged to species including marsh harrier, gadwal, greylag geese, citrine wagtail, yellow wagtail and coot.

The number of birds has improved from the previous year as wetland was cleaned as part of 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev in November last year. But the number of migratory species has come down over the years, said a wildlife officer, part of the survey.

Also, the population of the dominating resident species, common moorhen, also fell down to 121 as against 161 two years ago.

Gitanjali Kanwar, coordinator, aquatic biodiversity, WWF India, said, “The total of number of migratory birds have improved compared to last year due to better condition of the wetland. The spotting of common pochard, an endangered species, after a long gap is a good sign.”

However, some bird lovers are feeling disappointed due to poor maintenance of Kanjli wetland, ahead of the World Wetland Day that falls on February 2.

“The wetland is in a very pitiable condition as most of its surface area is covered by water hyacinth, which is the reason behind fewer winter species visiting the wetland over the past years. This wetland was once a popular picnic hub,” said Amarjot Singh, a local resident.

The state government in September last year announced to revamp the wetland at a cost of Rs 450 crore, but the work is yet to be begun.

The district officials, however, claimed that tenders have been floated and the renovation work will start soon.

The Kanjli wetland is a riverine wetland habitat for aquatic biodiversity, especially water birds.

tags
top news
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities