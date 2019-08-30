87 specialist doctors get Punjab govt jobs

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Punjab health and welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday handed over appointment letters to 87 specialist doctors.

Among the 87 doctors, 37 are gynaecologists, 23 paediatricians, 10 surgeons, nine medicine specialists, five psychiatrists and three DNB (Diplomate in National Board) consultants.

While congratulating the doctors, Sidhu said the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government was paying special attention to the departments of health and education, and various reforms had been implemented in these sectors.

Sidhu said Punjab had hired around 3,100 medical and paramedical staff under the National Health Mission (NHM). The procedure of other recruitments was also underway.

He said in order to fulfil the shortage of specialist doctors, the state government had increased their monthly salary from ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh. Besides, to provide health facilities in remote areas, a special area incentive of ₹20,000 to ₹60,000 was also being given to these doctors, after which they had showed keen interest in serving at specific remote areas. Special incentives were also being provided to gynaecologists.

Among those present on the occasion were Kumar Rahul, secretary-cum-mission director, NHM; Dr Jaspal Kaur, director, health services; Dr Avneet Kaur, director, family welfare; Dr Rita Bhardwaj, director, NHM, Punjab; Dr Balwinder Singh, OSD to health minister; Harekesh Chand Sharma, political secretary to health minister; and Deep Shikha, HR manager, NHM.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 23:21 IST