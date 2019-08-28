88-year-old woman held with drugs

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:02 IST

New Delhi

An 88-year-old woman was arrested with 16 grams of heroin from west Delhi’s Inderpuri on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), said the suspect has been into peddling drugs since 1996 and has been arrested nine times.

The woman is a ‘bad character’ (a person with a long criminal history) of Inderpuri police station and has a number of cases of peddling drug and illicit liquor registered against her, said the officer.

“She was last arrested in 2018 and spent a few weeks in jail before she came out to continue dealing in drugs,” said the DCP.

The woman was arrested based on a tip-off on Tuesday afternoon that she would be visiting her home in Inderpuri after collecting drugs from someone.

“A police team was stationed near the Loha Mandi Flyover in Naraina. At 2.50 pm, the police spotted the woman and nabbed her soon after she got off an e-rickshaw,” said the officer.

Police said 16 grams of heroin was seized from her and she was arrested.

