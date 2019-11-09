9,000 cops keep the peace as Punekars respond to commissioner’s call for calm

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:17 IST

PUNE Punekars responded wholeheartedly to the appeal of Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham, seeking calm and peace and to refrain from forwarding provocative social media messages and indulging in rumour mongering.

As the Supreme Court delivered the Ayodhya-Ramjanma Bhoomi verdict on Saturday, at least 9,000 policemen were on the streets of the city keeping law and order.

Police commissioner Vekatesham said, “Right from the joint commissioner to the police constable, everybody was on the ground to maintain law and order. I am happy to note that Punekars have responded to our appeal for peace and we are grateful. We had appealed to citizen’s to accept the judgement as order from the Supreme Court and citizens demonstrated their commitment to peace. There was no shutdown of internet services and the day passed off peacefully,” he said.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “Everything is normal in Pune and we had taken care ti maintain law and order. We ordered wine shops to be closed in the first half of the day. We assessed the situation in the second half as the day went off peacefully.”

The Pune police circulated a message across social media and WhatsApp groups, asking citizens to keep calm and not spread rumours or issue any kind of false statements.

Pune Police also released instructions like, no crowding in a public place; no throwing gulal; no fire crackers; no processions,and no distribution of sweets.

A certain number of preventive arrests were also made.

People reported normal life in many parts of the city such as Law College road, Boat Club road, Khadki, Aundh road and Bopodi, Pune Camp, Bhavani Peth, Kasewadi, MG road, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Sayyednagar and Wanowrie, with traffic flowing smoothly amidst the presence of traffic police.

Shradha Katte, who works for a gaming company and was out for coffee with friends, said, “There should be no tension about the verdict as we live in a very much developed society where every one is mature enough to respect the Supreme Court’s decision.”

Dr Shaikh Aftab Anwar, principal, Poona College, said, “As a precautionary measure, considering the law and order situation, we had voluntarily shut the college. We appealed to our young students to live in cordial manner and respect the verdict. We believe that national integration and human values alone can guarantee national progress and empowerment which is is the true spirit of India.”

Educationist Dr Vishwanath Karadm said, “The verdict shows the humanitarian culture of India and was a historic decision.”