9,196 students enrol on Day 2 of DU admissions

The number of enrolments increased by almost four times across colleges of Delhi University (DU) on the second day of admissions on Saturday. More than 9,196 students had enrolled for the available 62,000 undergraduate seats across 63 colleges till Saturday night.

Despite announcing the highest cut-offs for BA (Hons) in Political Science (99%) across all courses, Hindu College witnessed over-admission for the course till Saturday.

College Principal Anju Srivastava said that 70 students had enrolled for the available 43 seats in Political Science (hons). “We have got more admissions than the available general category seats in BSc (hons) in Physics, Chemistry and BA (hons) in Philosophy as well. The admissions for general category might be closed in these courses

Delhi government schools topper Sana, 17, also enrolled in Political Science (hons) at Hindu College on Saturday. Like thousands of other students enrolling in the course, she also wants to pursue career in civil services. “I think it is the best course to prepare for the exam. I am a little apprehensive because I will have to switch my education medium from Urdu to English,” she said.

Delhi University, on Thursday night, had released the first cut-off list for 63 colleges. Most of the leading colleges witnessed a heavy crowd of students, accompanied by their guardians, throughout the day on Saturday.

At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), 77% admissions were done in BA (hons) in Economics and 40 % in BCom (hons). College Principal Simrit Kaur said that around 130 students have enrolled in Economics and 266 in BCom (hons) as of now.

Mythri Shibu, 18, a resident of Kerala took admission in Economics (hons) at SRCC. “It was a dream to study at SRCC. I will either prepare for civil services or go for masters in International Relation from JNU,” she said.

At Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, almost 700 seats were filled with the majority of admissions in BA (hons) Political Science.

Of the available 1,100 undergraduate seats, 800 were filled in Miranda House. The college has enrolled more students than the available seats in BA (programme) combination of Political Science and Economics. “The seats in BA (hons) in Political Science and BSc (hons) in Physics are almost full. It is unlikely that these courses will be available for general category in the next list,” College Principal Bijaylaxmi Nanda said.

At Ramjas College, 450 out of 1,750 seats were filled. As many as 103 students took admission in Political Science (hons) against the available 80 seats. College Principal Manoj Khanna said that even the 10% economically weaker section (EWS) quota seats had been filled for the course.

The admission process was slower at Delhi College for Arts and Commerce (DCAC) with only 85 seats filled in two days. The college offers 800 undergraduate seats.

At Bharti College, around 180 seats got filled. “The College may close BA (hons) in History for general category candidates in the second cut-off list,” Bharti College Principal Mukti Sanyal said.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 22:46 IST