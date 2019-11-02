e-paper
9-foot-long python rescued from Taj Mahal!

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The snake was spotted at the western facing parking lot of the Taj Mahal in the wee hours of Saturday.
The snake was spotted at the western facing parking lot of the Taj Mahal in the wee hours of Saturday.(Sourced)
         

An unexpected tourist that waltzed into the western facing parking lot of the Taj Mahal in the wee hours of Saturday was rescued by a team of wildlife experts. The 9-foot-long Indian Rock Python, first spotted by some construction workers who narrowly missed stepping on it, was released back into the wild once the experts had examined it.

The spotting of the reptile was reported to the local police who immediately contacted the NGO Wildlife SOS’ 24-hour helpline at around 2:30 am on Saturday.

On arriving at the spot, the rescue team found the snake surrounded by a curious crowd. After ensuring that the crowd maintained a safe distance, the rescuers gently guided the snake into a transport carrier. The python was released into a suitable habitat after a thorough examination.

Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector, Agra, said, “We got in touch with the NGO who came and got the rescue operation over very quickly. We are aware of their work and glad that we could reach them for help in time.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO Wildlife SOS, said, “Rescuing the huge snake was not an easy job as it was surrounded by a large crowd, who wanted to catch a glimpse of it. We are thankful that the authorities reached out to us in time before any untoward incident could take place. The police officers helped in controlling the excited crowd while our team focused on the rescue operation.”

Baiju Raj MV, director, conservation projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “We believe the python had wandered out of the Taj Nature Walk green belt -- home to a variety of wildlife species. Although non-venomous, a python’s bite can be injurious, so, one has to be careful. We have professionally trained rescuers who are experienced in handling snake rescues.”

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 17:16 IST

