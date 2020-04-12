9 held in two days for not wearing masks in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:22 IST

Chandigarh Nine people have been arrested over two days for not wearing face masks when stepping out of their homes, police said on Saturday.

Even as the administration made face masks mandatory from April 9, eight violators are found and arrested on Saturday. Three cases were reported in east and five in south subdivision. Of these, three cases were registered at the Sector 31 police station, two at the Sector 34 police station and one each in Mauli Jagran, Industrial Area and Sector 26.

On Friday, Manimajra police officials registered a case against 33-year-old Dera Bassi resident Baljeet Singh for not wearing a mask. He was in Chandigarh to buy essential items when patrolling officers caught him.

Police later released all the nine men on bail after booking them under Section 188 (disobedience of order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It carried up to six-month jail or/and ₹1,000 fine.