Home / Cities / 90% gram panchayats in Ludhiana district stand against stubble burning

90% gram panchayats in Ludhiana district stand against stubble burning

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Ludhiana More than 90% gram panchayats in the district have passed resolutions against stubble burning.

As per the information, there are total 941 gram panchayats in Ludhiana district, of which 847 have joined hands with the district administration and passed resolutions against the stubble-burning menace.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appreciated the efforts of the panchayats to stop the unhealthy practice and urged the others to cooperate with the district administration to make Ludhiana a zero stubble burning district.

The DC said that the administration is making concerted efforts to defeat Covid, and the hazardous gases release during burning paddy stubble, besides polluting the environment, might be harmful for those infected by the virus.

District development and panchayat Officer (DDPO), Peeyush Chander, said they are expecting all gram panchayats to pass similar resolutions in coming few days and help the district administration in making Ludhiana a stubble burning free district.

Meanwhile, gurdwaras in villages have also been involved by the district administration to stop the message of stopping stubble burning.

