Home / Cities / 92 new coronavirus cases surface in Gujarat, total crosses 1,000

92 new coronavirus cases surface in Gujarat, total crosses 1,000

Out of the 92 new cases reported during the last 12 hours, the highest, 45,were from Ahmedabad, followed by 14 in Surat, 9 in Vadodara, 8 in Bharuch and 5 in Narmada, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 11:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
With this, the coronavirus count in Gujarat now stands at 1,021.
The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Gujarat crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday after 92 new infections were reported during the last 12 hours, said health officials here.

Other districts where new cases have emerged include Botad (3), Panchmahal (2) and one each in Anand, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, Kheda and Mahisagar, she said.

