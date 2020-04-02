94 FIRs filed, Mumbai Police continue action against coronavirus lockdown violators

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:27 IST

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday lodged 94 first information reports (FIRs) against those violating the lockdown orders. While 59 were against those gathering in one place, 24 were for unnecessary use of vehicles and the rest against hawkers and shop owners.

Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner, Mumbai traffic police, said, “If we catch motorists more than twice for using their vehicles unnecessarily, we will suspend their driving licences.” Since March 20, 709 cases have been registered in Mumbai, of which 246 are from north region (Goregaon to Dahisar) and 204 are from east region (Chembur to Mulund). In all 1,364 people have been booked, of which 1,100 have been arrested.

In Dharavi, a 19-year-old man was arrested, 17-year-old was detained and 12 others were booked for pelting policemen with stones.

According to Dharavi police, the incident took place around 6.30pm when 47-year-old constable Ashok Chavan and his colleague were patrolling the area. A group of 10, mostly youngsters, gathered near Joglekar Nullah road near Om Dutta CHS. Chavan along with his colleague asked them to go to their homes. One of the youngsters started to abuse them.

As the constables threatened them with their batons, one of them started to throw stones, which forced the constables to move out of the area. “We detained a minor, who was released after counselling,” said Ramesh Nangare, senior police inspector at Dharavi police station.

Meanwhile, the Dongri police arrested two people for circulating fake messages on social media . The police said the arrested accused are identified as Sadik Yakub Shaikh,30, and his friend Siddique Ayub Mada ,34, both residents of Amachi wala building, Dongri. “Action was taken as per the rules,” said Sandeep Bhagdikar, senior inspector, Dongri police station.

The police have started to seize vehicles of citizens who refuse to stay at home and violate the lockdown order. A total of 190 vehicles – 38 from central zone, 38 from south, 33 from east, 20 from west, and 61 from north.

In Bhiwandi, the police have started drone patrolling at major junctions. A total of 500 personnel have been deployed at 16 spots across the city. “We have two drone cameras. We will tighten the vigil,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

The Palghar Police district has seized 418 vehicles and filed cases against 89 people. In Thane Rural area, cases have been filed against 3085 people for unnecessary traffic movement and ₹11,46,800 has been collected as fine. From March 18 to April 2, Thane police filed 284 cases .

Milind Bharambe, special inspector general, law and order, Maharashtra, said, “We have registered 13,680 FIRs across Maharashtra till today.”