966 fresh cases push Haryana's Covid-19 tally to nearly 51,000

966 fresh cases push Haryana’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 51,000

It was for the fourth straight day that the state recorded a big spike in cases. On Tuesday, the state had registered 896 cases and on Monday 887 infections were reported.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:33 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chandigarh
The number of active cases in the state are 7,555, while 42,793 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Haryana on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 996 coronavirus cases, just a day after it recorded 994 infections, taking the total number of cases to 50,926, while the state’s death toll rose to 578 with eleven more Covid-19 fatalities.

It was for the fourth straight day that the state recorded a big spike in cases. On Tuesday, the state had registered 896 cases and on Monday 887 infections were reported.

Of the eleven fatalities reported on Thursday, three were from Karnal, two each from Faridabad and Panipat, while one person each died in Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Jind districts, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, among the districts which reported fresh cases include Panchkula (114), Gurugram (111),  Panipat (98), Ambala (92), Faridabad (88), Rohtak (72), Yamunanagar, Sonipat and Rewari (50 each) and Karnal (58), according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state are 7,555, while 42,793 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

As of Thursday, the state’s recovery rate was 84.03 percent while the rate of doubling of infections was 33 days. The state has a fatality rate of 1.13 per cent.

