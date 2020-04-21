e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 98-year-old woman from Moga is Punjab's strongest corona warrior, tweets chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh

98-year-old woman from Moga is Punjab’s strongest corona warrior, tweets chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh

Gurdev Kaur and her family members stitch face masks, distribute them among passers-by free of cost, prompting CM to share her video on Twitter

chandigarh Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appreciated the woman’s grit.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appreciated the woman’s grit. (HT PHOTO )
         

She may be close to turning 100 but the coronavirus pandemic has made her a warrior who stitches face masks for people on the streets to battle it out.

She is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga town in Punjab.

“We are making face masks and distributing among passers-by free of cost,” says Gurdev Kaur in a video shared by chief minister Amarinder Singh on Twitter on Tuesday.

 

Her bleak vision does not let her down and she finds support in her daughters-in-law and grandchildren who are all involved in sewing masks for a cause. “We all love to do charity and do it as much as possible,” she says, appealing to people to follow lockdown norms and help one another.

“Take precautions to prevent oneself from this disease. They (government functionaries) also advise us to stay at home,” she says, adding the family works from 8am to 4pm.

“I have no vision in one eye and had a cataract operation in the second eye 25 years ago. The vision in that eye is very good,” she says.

Appreciating her gesture, the chief minister said in a tweet: “The strongest corona warrior of Punjab is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga who with her family is stitching masks for Punjab.

“Such selfless dedication of Punjabis is proof of how strong we are and that we will overcome any challenge which comes our way.”

All over Punjab, people are making handmade face masks to help shield doctors, nurses and many others from coronavirus.

