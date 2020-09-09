e-paper
A 5-year old girl molested in UP’s Lakhimpur; accused held

Parents are keeping a strict vigil on their young daughters in the district amid at least three recent incidents of rape and murder of minor girls

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lakhimpur Kheri
         

A five-year-old girl was saved from being raped by her alert parents in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Parents are keeping a strict vigil on their young daughters in the district amid at least three recent incidents of rape and murder of minor girls.

Also read: 36-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Mumbai

The parents identified the culprit as Sonu (22), who had allegedly tried to molest their young daughter in a village that falls under the jurisdiction of Mailani police station in the district. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

Sonu was arrested shortly after the parents informed the police.

Circle officer (CO) Ravindra Kumar Verma of Mailani police station said “a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 has been lodged against Sonu.”

Verma said the accused lived about 100 metres away from the girl child’s house and knew the victim. On Tuesday evening, while the girl child was playing near her house, the accused lured her and tried to molest her.

However, Sonu’s bid was thwarted by her alert parents. The district has been in the news following several incidents of rape and murder of minor girls.

On August 14, a girl (13) was strangled to death in a village under the jurisdiction of Isanagar police station. Two persons were arrested within hours in connection with the alleged crime.

Another rape and murder of a girl (18) was reported under the jurisdiction of Neemgaon police station on August 24. The victim’s body was recovered from near a pond with her throat slit. Police cracked the case within 24 hours and arrested Dilshad, the accused in the case.

On September 3, a girl child (3) was again strangled to death following rape in a village under the jurisdiction of Singahi police station. Lekhram, the accused in the case, was arrested shortly after the crime came to light. He had allegedly committed the crime to seek revenge against the victim’s family members.

