Home / Mumbai News / 36-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Mumbai

36-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:30 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

The RCF police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting two-year-old girl.

The minor’s mother said, “The accused took her to his room where he forced her to a watch porn. He then sexually assaulted her.”

The RCF police station then registered a case under section 376 (2)(1) (punishment for rape), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act. “We have arrested him and investigating the case,” officer said.

