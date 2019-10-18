‘A 500-bed govt hospital a pressing need for Ggm’

cities

Oct 18, 2019

SUDHIR SINGLA, BJP CANDIDATE, GURGAON CONSTITUENCY

Q1: What are your plans for Gurugram if elected to power?

The most urgent requirement of Gurugram is a 500-bed government hospital. It is a priority, so I will request the chief minister to get it constructed. It will have well-qualified staff and a world-class laboratory for all kinds of tests, and doctors and hospital staff will be available 24x7 for the timely treatment of patients. Second, the current bus stand of the city will be converted into a local bus stand and the inter-city bus terminal moved to the outskirts to restrict the movement of buses within the city. It will help regulate traffic movement on arterial roads and curb pollution to an extent. Third, promoting Swachh Gurugram, Swasth Gurugram (Clean Gurugram, Healthy Gurugram). We have seen people planting saplings and taking selfies, but then they forget about it. If elected, I will implore people to take care of plants to improve the quality of air. Waterlogging is another big problem the city has been dealing with for a long time. By 2020, I will ensure citizens don’t have to face enough problems due to waterlogging.

Q2. The Kherki Daula toll and Aravallis are also major issues of the city. How do you plan to address it?

Mein janta ki awaaz hoon, jo janta ki awaaz hogi mein uske saath judunga (I am the voice of the people and I’ll be associated with them.)

Q3. How and which issues you plan to take at the state level?

Whatever lies in the interest of the people of Gurugram will be raised by me in the Vidhan Sabha. The issues that are to be raised will be decided only through public participation .

Q4. The constituency has both an urban and rural population. How will you address their specific issues?

Just like a diya that lights up a hut and a palace equally, we will focus on common development the same way.

