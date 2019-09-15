e-paper
Aaditya: Will not allow the cutting of trees at Aarey

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:53 IST
A day after the Shiv Sena-ruled civic body issued a letter to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation allowing it to cut trees in Aarey Colony for its depot, Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said his party won’t allow the same to happen. During his tour in Konkan, he told mediapersons that he would not allow cutting of any tree in Aarey.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party accused Shiv Sena of misleading people. “While Aaditya Thackeray opposes Metro depot at Aarey, the Sena ruled BMC has allowed the same,”said AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 00:53 IST

