AAP calls it ‘jumla patra’, may release its own manifesto on Feb 2

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 23:32 IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the February 8 assembly election as a “jumla patra” (a joke document) and said it would bring “barbaadi” (destruction) to Delhi as the saffron party intends to discontinue the freebies given by the AAP government.

In its poll manifesto, the BJP has promised wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and clean drinking water supply to every household. In its manifesto, the AAP is likely to go a step ahead to promise daal, oil and sugar to all ration card holders. For the homeless, it intends to increase its shelters from 20,000 to one lakh.

While the BJP document did not mention anything about providing free water and electricity like the AAP government has been offering, BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari instead took a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal led party saying – “Freebies won’t help carve Delhi’s future, concrete steps would”.

Reacting to this, chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the manifesto has made it clear that if the people of Delhi vote for the BJP then the free water, electricity and bus ride schemes will come to an end. “...Think and vote,” he said in a tweet.

Later in a press conference, AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP aims to end the health benefits given by the Delhi government. “On health, they (the BJP) say they will stop the Farishtey (good Samaritan) scheme, the free surgeries, free medicines, free MRI, ultrasound tests – and replace all this with the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This is detrimental for the people of Delhi because those with a monthly income of Rs.10,000 or more will not benefit from this. In Delhi, the minimum wage itself is Rs.14,000, so this means that daily wagers and other needy workers in Delhi won’t benefit from this scheme at all,” he said.

The AAP mocked the saffron party for promising to make Delhi “cleaner” and questioned what the BJP-led municipal corporations were doing for all these years. Singh cited how prominent BJP leaders refused to cooperate with the Delhi government’s laser show event as part of its clean and green Diwali campaign and were bursting crackers instead.

“They have the audacity to say this after completely ruining Delhi by their pathetic administration of MCD for 13 years. People entering Delhi, be it from Uttar Pradesh or Haryana, are welcomed with massive garbage dumps (landfills sites),” Singh said.

The party also criticised the BJP’s promise to regularise all contractual workers, saying the BJP could have fulfilled this long ago since the subject of “services”, involving recruitment, transfer and posting of officers, is already with the BJP-ruled Centre.

AAP MANIFESTO ON FEB 2?

The AAP is likely to release its manifesto for the elections on Sunday (February 2), senior leaders in the party said on Friday.

The manifesto is likely to feature introducing mental and dental healthcare in polyclinics and 24x7 shopping arcades. Party leaders said it will have actionable points under major heads including education, health, clean Delhi, green Delhi.

“The poll document is ready. It has taken time because approval from the top leadership, especially Kejriwal was awaited. The AAP chief has been busy with hectic campaigning. Also, the Delhi’s atmosphere has became very sensitive in the past two weeks, because of which this took a backseat for a while,” said a senior AAP leader.