Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / AAP cancels Tomar’s ticket, fields his wife in Tri Nagar

AAP cancels Tomar’s ticket, fields his wife in Tri Nagar

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:53 IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has cancelled the candidature of former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar from the Tri Nagar constituency for the February 8 assembly elections. The party has instead given ticket to his wife, Preeti Tomar.

This comes days after the Delhi High Court set aside election of Tomar, the sitting MLA from Tri Nagar, for furnishing false information about his educational qualification in his nomination papers during the 2015 assembly polls.

For the 2020 election, the AAP had once again given ticket to Tomar but decided against it on Monday after the BJP raised the issue of his ‘fake degree’. On Monday, BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding Tomar’s candidature.

Preeti Tomar, who is now AAP’s candidate, said she has already filed her nomination papers. As per her affidavit, she has movable assets worth Rs 63,11,707 and immovable assets worth Rs 1.30 crore.

“Yes, now my wife will fight the election from the seat. The party (AAP) has agreed to this decision,” said Tomar.

In the 2015 assembly polls, Tomar had defeated BJP heavyweight Nand Kishore Garg by over 20,000 votes. He had contested in the 2013 assembly elections too, but had then lost to Garg.

Election to the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

