AAP, farmers hold stir, demand rollback of agri ordinances

AAP, farmers hold stir, demand rollback of agri ordinances

They stated that the central government was formulating policies to suppress the farming sector.

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Farmers line up their tractors along the roadside as a mark of protest against the hike in fuel prices in Sangrur on Monday.
Farmers line up their tractors along the roadside as a mark of protest against the hike in fuel prices in Sangrur on Monday. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

Farmer unions along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists held protests in Bathinda and adjoining districts against the Centre, demanding the rollback of the ordinances related to the agriculture sector.

The protesters gathered in a large numbers on tractors with placards and also pressed for reducing fuel prices.

However, several activists were seen moving without masks and violated social distancing during the protest.

A senior leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), Ramkaran Singh Raman charged the central government of formulating policies to suppress the farming sector. He said the three ordinances issued by the government were against the interests of small and marginal farmers and must be taken back.

AAP activists also raised slogans against the Congress government in Punjab for ignoring the interests of farmers.

AAP district president Navdeep Singh Jeeda said fuel prices have rocketed and CM Capt Amarinder Singh did nothing to bring down taxes as a relief to the agrarian state.

He said the farming community has serious apprehension that the minimum support price mechanism and assured marketing system may be disbanded by the Centre to benefit the corporate sector.

