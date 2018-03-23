Office-of-profit case: Delhi HC restores membership of 20 disqualified AAP MLAs, tells EC to review order

In a relief to the Aam Aadmi Party , the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the Election Commission recommendation disqualifying 20 ruling party MLAs for holding office-of-profit as parliamentary secretaries.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar said that the Centre’s notification disqualifying the AAP MLAs was bad in law and remanded their plea back to the Election Commission which will hear it afresh. It said there was violation of natural justice and no oral hearing was given to the MLAs before disqualifying them as legislators of the Delhi Assembly.

“Opinion of Election Commission of India (given to the President of India) dated January 19, 2018, is vitiated and bad in law for failure to comply with principles of natural justice,” the court said.

Reacting to the judgment chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “It is a victory of truth.”

Lawyer and petitioner in the case Prashant Patel said, “The court has said this case will be reopened. I had just raised a constitutional issue, there is no setback for me.”

The case dates back to March 2015 when the Delhi government appointed 21 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. The appointments were made to assist cabinet ministers and include more MLAs in governance work. A parliamentary secretary assists a minister, and the office usually comes with perks similar to that of a minister.

Patel had complained to the then President, Pranab Mukherjee, that 21 of the AAP legislators were occupying offices of profit. Mukherjee referred the complaint to the Election Commission (EC).

On January 19 this year, the EC recommended disqualification of 21 AAP MLAs(one had by then resigned from the assembly, bringing the number of disqualified MLAs to 20). The President accepted the EC’s opinion the very next day.

Eight of the 20 disqualified AAP MLAs moved the high court on January 23 against the presidential order. The high court, on January 24, refused to stay the Centre’s notification, but restrained the EC from taking any “precipitate measures” such as announcing dates for by polls to fill the vacancies.

The 20 disqualified MLAs include Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) – who is also a minister – Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura).

The others are Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar), Sharad Kumar (Narela), Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar), Sukhbir Singh (Mundka), Vijendar Garg (Rajinder Nagar) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar), who quit to contest from Punjab.

AAP had come to power in 2015, winning 67 seats in the 70-member house. Party MLA from Rajouri Garden, Jarnail Singh, quit his post to contest the Punjab Assembly elections but the AAP failed to win the bypoll. After this, the number dropped from 67 MLAs to 66. After the disqualification of 20 MLAs, the AAP’s strength has come down to 46