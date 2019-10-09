AAP promises removal of Kherki toll, solving water crisis in manifesto

cities

Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Gurugram constituency, R S Rathee, on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto for the city, promising the removal of Kherki Daula toll plaza and solving the water crisis being faced by the city, among various other assurances.

Outlining his vision for the development for the city, Rathee said that his experience as a municipal councillor and a residents’ representative in Gurugram Municipal Development Authority(GMDA) have helped him develop a good understanding of the issues that concern the city’s residents.

The vision document shared by him mentions 17 areas of focus that include issues such as water scarcity, traffic, transport and pollution, law and order, medical and educational facilities, sustainable development, power, and creation of sports facilities. The manifesto also lays emphasis on the lack of development work carried out by various agencies like Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority(H-Rera), GMDA, and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG), and promises to fix the situation.

Elaborating on the issues mentioned in the manifesto, Rathee promised that he would work towards resolving the problems plaguing the city at the earliest.

“There are so many issues in Gurugram that have never been addressed by political parties in the past. If voted to power, I will not only raise these issues but also ensure that they are effectively resolved,” he said.

Removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, creation of new and revival of existing water bodies, creation of a suburban railway network, construction of colleges, hospitals and sports facilities, a proactive role for the RWAs, adoption of measures to tackle pollution, and fixing the functioning of civic bodies were some of his major promises. Laying special emphasis on the removal of Kherki Daula toll plaza, he said, “There should be no toll within the limits of the MCG. Instead of removing the toll plaza, the government has merely asked people to commute via another road.” Rathee, who is a current MCG councillor, also promised to fix the inefficiency of the municipal body.

He said that he would focus on decentralising of the task of waste decomposition and encourage the creation of composting units within each municipal wards.

“The MCG’s way of functioning is inefficient and leads to a wastage of public money. We will bring transparency and fix the lacunae,” he said.

