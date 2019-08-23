AAP state gen secy revolts against Mann, ‘suspended’

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:11 IST

Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state general secretary Dinesh Bansal accused Punjab chief and MP Bhagwant Mann of sidelining committed volunteers, the party’s district president claimed to have suspended him for anti-party activities.

AAP Sangrur president Rajwant Singh Ghulli Dinesh Bansal, also party’s halqa incharge, was issued a notice seeking his reply within three days.

Bansal questioned the move, saying, “I am state general secretary and a district chief can’t suspend me. I had joined Kejriwal’s team and I am senior to Mann in AAP.”

Earlier, in a tweet addressed to AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal besides other leaders, Bansal, who was the party’s candidate in the 2017 assembly elections, alleged that Mann has created a suffocating atmosphere for the workers loyal to the party.

“In the last six years, I gave my best for the AAP family but the state president does not need volunteers committed to the party and Kejriwal. It is tough to work hard with a self-centred person (Mann),” Bansal wrote in tweet late Wednesday evening.

In his tweet, he also tagged to Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh besides Mann.

Bansal has been giving a miss to different party events in the area, it is learnt.

“Despite I am feeling sidelined by Mann,t I am still a party volunteer. I have informed the party convener that nothing is well in the state unit. But I will not quit,” he said.

Mann could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly and Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said he should raise the issue through a proper channel.

“Mann is working hard for AAP in Punjab and all party workers stand by him. There is nothing like feeling suffocated in the party. But if Dinesh Bansal feels he has been wronged, he should talk through proper party platform,” Cheema said.

