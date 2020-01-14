Abducted girl rescued after four months; was sexually abused, confirm doctors

cities

Abducted more than four months ago, a 14-year-old girl was rescued from labour quarters in Dhandhari on Tuesday.

Her abducter has been arrested.

The victim told the police that the accused had been raping her ever since she was abducted.

Following the statement of the girl, police have added sections of rape to the first information report (FIR) registered against the accused.

The victim was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination, where doctors confirmed that she was subjected to sexual assault.

The rescue operation came four days after girl’s family approached the police commissioner, Rakesh Agrawal.

According to the kin of the victim, they had been pursuing the matter with the police for long, but their efforts remained futile.

They claimed that with the help of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), they approached the police chief after which the “cops swung into action”.

Mother of the victim, who works as a domestic help, told the police that Mansukh of Sundar Nagar had kidnapped her daughter on the pretext of marriage.

“We had lodged an FIR against the accused at the Daresi police station on August 31, 2019, but police did little to trace our daughter,” she added.

Daresi station house officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar, however, refuted the allegations.

He said the police had conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, native village of the accused, but failed to find him there.

“We had been keeping tabs on the accused and on Monday, we managed to trace him to Dhandhari,” he added.

The victim told the police that after abducting her, the accused took her to Kurukshetra in Haryana.

“After staying there for a few days, he shifted me to some other place,” she claimed.