Absence of geysers? No problem!

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:55 IST

Where there is a will, there is a way. The proverb holds true for the authorities of schools housing the players participating in the National School Games which began in the city on Thursday.

In the absence of geysers at government and aided schools, their principals are resorting to heating water in huge cauldrons to provide the players with warm water in this chilly weather.

Nearly 1,500 players have been accommodated in 16 government schools of the district.

With the temperature plunging to 8°C, most of the school heads have opted for traditional method of heating water and arranged wood and utensils for the purpose.

Head of Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School (girls), Civil Lines, Karamjit Kaur, said, “At least 60 girls are staying in our school. We have deputed two employees to provide them with warm water. We have bought wood worth ₹1,000 and if required, will buy more.”

At Cemetery Road’s government senior secondary school too, the authorities have arranged five quintal wood and heating water in utensils on ‘bhattis’.

Around 50 boys from Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Karnataka are living there for past five days.

Principal Taskin Aktar said, “We have made the best arrangements for the players and coaches and our staff help them with whatever their requirement is.”

Jaswinder Kaur, principal of government senior secondary school in Threeke, said, “At least 108 students from Gujarat are accommodated in eight rooms of our school. To provide best hospitality to the players, even villagers have come forward to assist us and provide logs of wood.”