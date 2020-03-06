e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Accident on Pune-Mumbai eway leaves two in coma

Accident on Pune-Mumbai eway leaves two in coma

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: A tempo collided with a container from behind, injuring two at 6am near Ozarde on Friday. The accident took place on Pune-Mumbai expressway.

According to the police, the injured duo who are currently in coma,have been admitted to highway trauma centre.

Shirgaon police said that the tempo driver lost control over the wheels and dashed against the moving trailer. The vehicles were travelling to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, a bank official from Kolhapur lost his life during wee hours near Khopoli. The deceased was on his way for a meeting in Mumbai. Ranveer Chavan ( 51 ) who is associated with Kolhapur district central co-operative bank, was travelling with two colleagues and had left Pune late night on Monday. A truck carrying industrial cargo collided with their car. Chavan died on the spot around 3 am. The two others are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

top news
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder, sent to 7-day police custody
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder, sent to 7-day police custody
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer misled him
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer misled him
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities