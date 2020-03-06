Accident on Pune-Mumbai eway leaves two in coma

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:25 IST

Pune: A tempo collided with a container from behind, injuring two at 6am near Ozarde on Friday. The accident took place on Pune-Mumbai expressway.

According to the police, the injured duo who are currently in coma,have been admitted to highway trauma centre.

Shirgaon police said that the tempo driver lost control over the wheels and dashed against the moving trailer. The vehicles were travelling to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, a bank official from Kolhapur lost his life during wee hours near Khopoli. The deceased was on his way for a meeting in Mumbai. Ranveer Chavan ( 51 ) who is associated with Kolhapur district central co-operative bank, was travelling with two colleagues and had left Pune late night on Monday. A truck carrying industrial cargo collided with their car. Chavan died on the spot around 3 am. The two others are undergoing treatment for their injuries.