Acharya Balkrishna to be anointed ‘Mahamandaleshwar’ of Niranjani Akhara

Sep 01, 2019 15:49 IST

Chairman and managing director of consumer goods firm ‘Patanjali Ayurved’, Acharya Balkrishna will be anointed the ‘Mahamandaleshwar’ (high priest) of the Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, one of the country’s 13 recognised ancient monastic orders.

The anointing of Balkrishna, a billionaire and close aide of yoga guru Baba Ramdev, will be performed during the 2021 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. This information was shared by Swami Narendra Giri, secretary, Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, and president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad -- the top decision-making body of the 13 recognised monastic orders of India.

“Acharya Balkrishna is a renowned intellectual of the country and is considered an authority on Indian herbs and Vedic medicinal practices. It is his wisdom that makes him ideal for being anointed as the Mahamandaleshwar of our akhara,” Giri said.

He said that he met Balakrishna and proposed the idea to him. “He (Balakrishna) has given his consent. We have decided to conduct the ‘pattabhishek’ ceremony to appoint him to the post during the Kumbh in Haridwar. We have also spoken to ‘Yog guru’ Ramdev who has given his consent on this,” said Giri.

He said that Balkrishna would take ‘sanyas’ prior to his anointment.

Acharya Balkrishna was born on August 4, 1972 in Syangja, Nepal. He completed his early education under the guidance of late Acharya Baldevji at the Kalwa Gurukul (near Jind, Haryana). He is the founder secretary of Patanjali Trust, has published more than 100 research articles in various national and international journals and has 41 patents to his credit.

Balakrishna has also authored over 100 books on yoga and Ayurveda and edited more than 18 unpublished ancient manuscripts. One of these books, ‘Aushadh Darshan’, has sold more than 10 million copies, while another -- ‘The Science of Ayurveda’ -- has been published in 71 languages worldwide.

Sep 01, 2019 15:49 IST