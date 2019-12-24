e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Activists allege rights violation, DGP gets NHRC notice

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to UP DGP OP Singh for alleged human rights violations while containing anti-CAA protests across the state.

The commission had received various complaints, petitions in the last couple of days regarding alleged human rights violations by the police while dealing with protestors. The DGP was given four weeks’ time to furnish a detailed reply.

One of the petitioners, Ravi Nitesh, said: “The police acted against those involved in violence, but no action was taken against policemen who vandalised property, as per some videos I came across.”

“Even those who were protesting peacefully were dealt with inhumanely,” he added.

He also questioned the imposition of Section 144 across the state. “What was the need for imposing Section 144 across the state. It has violated right to assembly,” he said, adding, “This move also instilled fear among the people.”

