Additional buses to ply to Mumbai, bus service to Kolhapur stopped

pune

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 01:16 IST

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will ply additional buses to Mumbai from the Swargate bus station, however, it has stopped all bus services to Kolhapur, Sangli and Miraj routes.

Commuters who want to travel to Mumbai and Kolhapur are facing inconvenience as the railway route has been shut down due to waterlogging and landslides due to heavy rains.

Bipin Gandhi, who works in a private firm in Mumbai, and travels daily by the Deccan Queen express, said, “Since the last one week, I have taken three days leave from work and cannot extend my leave anymore. As the railway route is closed, I have to commute by road. So, now I am planning to stay in Mumbai till the situation gets normalised, as I don’t have any other option.”

Aditya Mohite, a resident of Kolhapur who had come to Pune for some personal work, said, “I am worried about my family members back in Kolhapur. The situation there is grim and I want to reach home as early as possible.”

“As the roads are closed, buses are not going to Kolhapur. On Wednesday, I will go to Satara or Karad and from there to Kolhapur,” he added.

Pradeepkumar Kamble, manager, Swargate state transport depot, said, “The ST bus service operations in Pune rural areas have resumed and on the other hand, all the bus operations towards Kolhapur and Sangli have been stopped, till the highway is cleared. We have a high demand for passengers going towards Mumbai and Thane and will ply additional buses on the route.”

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 21:39 IST