Administration acquires services of 18 hotels to accommodate hospital staff

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:00 IST

PUNE The Pune district administration has acquired the use of 18 hotels in the city to accommodate medical and non-medical staff involved in the treatment for Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive patients in hospitals.

Most of these 18 hotels are located on Bund Garden road, Narpatgiri chowk and Pune railway station, said officials of the district administration.

According to sub-divisional officer Santoshkumar Deshmukh, many of the medical and non-medical staff involved in treating Covid-19 patients belong to neighbouring towns.

“Arrangements for doctors and paramedical staff has been made at 18 hotels. This arrangement is mainly for the staff serving at the Sassoon hospital as some of the staff here come from outstation,” said Deshmukh.

According to the administration, “Hotel owners have responded positively . Nothing had been decided about rent yet. We will request the state government to give a certain amount to these hotels owners as rent, but the final decision is yet to be taken.”

“Even hotel owners have not demanded money and they had handed over the keys,” the officials of the district administration said.

Arvind Shinde, owner, Samrat hotel, who has offered to accommodate some of the medical staff, said, “The district administration approached us and requested our hotel services for the medical staff who are tirelessly serving the Covid-19 patients. After the lockdown was announced out hotel was already shut. We have handed over 10 rooms to the district administration, but if they need more space we will hand them over more rooms.”

According to the district administration, the medical and para-medical staff involved in the treatment of the Covid-19 patients who reside in the city have also requested for the arrangements as they do not wish to return home after service and risk the lives of their family members.

The medical personnel use the hotel rooms to rest after their duty hours, and accommodate the rooms on a rotational basis as per their shifts during the day and night, said officials.