Home / Cities / Admission process for PU-affiliated colleges in Ludhiana begins

Admission process for PU-affiliated colleges in Ludhiana begins

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the college authorities displayed the merit list at the college website and at the notice board to avoid gathering

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Khalsa College for Women Civil Lines declared the merit list for BCom first semester on Friday
Khalsa College for Women Civil Lines declared the merit list for BCom first semester on Friday(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

The registration process for first year in Panjab University’s affiliated colleges has started and the last day to apply online is Saturday.

The tentative merit list will be displayed by SCD Government College and Government College for Girls on their websites on August 9. Khalsa College for Women Civil Lines declared the merit list for BCom first semester on Friday.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the college authorities displayed the merit list at the college website and at the notice board to avoid gathering.

Khalsa College for Women saw a top score of 113.97% in the general category list and a student with 111.11% score in the schedule caste list. Over 350 students have applied for BCom against 210 seats for the course. The merit list for BBA first semester will be displayed on August 8.

Meanwhile, Arya College has started the counselling process for BCom first semester and 109 students have been admitted to the general category. The counselling process for reserve categories will be held on Saturday. Students have been asked to visit the college for the counselling process according to the time slots allotted to them. All students have been asked to wear masks and only a parent can accompany them to attend the counselling process.

Important dates

The last date for admissions according to PU calendar is August 22

The last date to apply is August 8 at SCD Govt College, Government College for Girls and Government College, Karamsar

