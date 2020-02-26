‘Admn at your doorstop’ campaign from Feb 29

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:33 IST

LUCKNOW The district administration is going to launch a drive – ‘prashasan aapke dwar’ – aimed at resolving citizens’ issues at the doorstep. The initiative, taken on the orders of chief minister, would be inaugurated on February 29.

District administration officials said the drive would cover both urban and rural parts of the city. “Our drive is aimed at resolving issues at the doorstep and to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the common man,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, Lucknow.

He said the drive would be carried out at the zone level where administration officials would hold a camp to address people’s problems.

“In urban areas, the camp would be organised twice a month – on the second and fourth Saturdays from 5pm to 7pm. People can approach officials regarding their issues,” he added.

Similarly in rural pockets, the camp would be organised at the panchayat level and would be organised on the first and third Saturdays, from 5pm and 7pm. Apart from lending an ear to routine problems, officials would also ensure redressal of complaints registered on CM’s helpline, issues related to farmers and the distribution of golden card under Ayushman Bharat scheme.