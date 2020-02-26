e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / ‘Admn at your doorstop’ campaign from Feb 29

‘Admn at your doorstop’ campaign from Feb 29

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW The district administration is going to launch a drive – ‘prashasan aapke dwar’ – aimed at resolving citizens’ issues at the doorstep. The initiative, taken on the orders of chief minister, would be inaugurated on February 29.

District administration officials said the drive would cover both urban and rural parts of the city. “Our drive is aimed at resolving issues at the doorstep and to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the common man,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, Lucknow.

He said the drive would be carried out at the zone level where administration officials would hold a camp to address people’s problems.

“In urban areas, the camp would be organised twice a month – on the second and fourth Saturdays from 5pm to 7pm. People can approach officials regarding their issues,” he added.

Similarly in rural pockets, the camp would be organised at the panchayat level and would be organised on the first and third Saturdays, from 5pm and 7pm. Apart from lending an ear to routine problems, officials would also ensure redressal of complaints registered on CM’s helpline, issues related to farmers and the distribution of golden card under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities