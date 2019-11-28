e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Admn orders probe after school asks Sikh boy not to wear turban in UP

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:40 IST
S Raju and Utkarsha Tyagi
S Raju and Utkarsha Tyagi
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Hindustantimes
         

Bijnore school authorities asked him to continue wearing ‘patka’

The administration has ordered a probe after a Sikh boy was allegedly asked not to wear a turban to school by the principal in Najibabad town of Bijnore district in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, Navjot Singh, a student of Class 10, started wearing a turban to St Mary’s School instead of the usual ‘patka’. But the school management asked him to continue wearing a ‘patka’, said family members.

On Monday, a number of Sikhs gathered at a gurdwara in Najibabad and staged a protest against the principal’s decision. They also submitted a memorandum to the Najibabad sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), demanding the school revoke the order.

SDM Sangita Singh ordered a probe into the issue. “Efforts are on to work out a solution. We will ensure that religious sentiments are not hurt.”

Balbeer Singh, head of gurudwara committee of Najibabad, said: “Turban is not something we wear to represent some sort of fashion. It is a part of our identity. We wear it to represent our culture and our community. A school cannot stop students from following a religion of their choice,” said Balbeer, who was also a part of the team that met the SDM.

Members of the committee said, “We went to the school to talk to the principal, but she didn’t have a word with us.”

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities