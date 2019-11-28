Admn orders probe after school asks Sikh boy not to wear turban in UP

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:40 IST

Bijnore school authorities asked him to continue wearing ‘patka’

The administration has ordered a probe after a Sikh boy was allegedly asked not to wear a turban to school by the principal in Najibabad town of Bijnore district in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, Navjot Singh, a student of Class 10, started wearing a turban to St Mary’s School instead of the usual ‘patka’. But the school management asked him to continue wearing a ‘patka’, said family members.

On Monday, a number of Sikhs gathered at a gurdwara in Najibabad and staged a protest against the principal’s decision. They also submitted a memorandum to the Najibabad sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), demanding the school revoke the order.

SDM Sangita Singh ordered a probe into the issue. “Efforts are on to work out a solution. We will ensure that religious sentiments are not hurt.”

Balbeer Singh, head of gurudwara committee of Najibabad, said: “Turban is not something we wear to represent some sort of fashion. It is a part of our identity. We wear it to represent our culture and our community. A school cannot stop students from following a religion of their choice,” said Balbeer, who was also a part of the team that met the SDM.

Members of the committee said, “We went to the school to talk to the principal, but she didn’t have a word with us.”