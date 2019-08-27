Afghan resident of Pune wanted for murder found in Haryana jail

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:09 IST

PUNE A man wanted in a year-old case of murder of an Afghanistan student living in Pune has been arrested by the Pune police on Monday. He was found in a jail in Panipat, Haryana, according to Pune police.

The man has been identified as Nimatul Ahmadi, also an Afghan national, according to police. One man named Mansoor Ahmed was arrested last year by the police while Ahmadi was on the run.

The deceased is Ahmed Nazmuddin Nazam, a student at the Abeda Inamdar college.

“He was lodged in a jail in Panipat in another case there. The local police informed us about it and we sent a team to retrieve him. They are expected to reach here today (Tuesday), so we will have more details after,” said senior police inspector Anil Patil of Kondhwa police station.

Nazam had tried to stop a fight between Afghanis in an area along NIBM road in July 2018. In the process, Nazam was stabbed by one of the two men named in the case.

Nazam was rushed to a hospital while a case of attempted murder was regisitered against two people. However, he succumbed to injuries and a case of murder was registered at Kondhwa police station in August 2018.

