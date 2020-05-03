After 3 years, Gian Sagar allowed to admit 150 MBBS students this session

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:09 IST

Three years after being closed in 2017 due to a financial crisis, the Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital will admit 150 students in its MBBS course from this academic session. A team from the Medical Council of India (MCI) had inspected its facilities in January this year; now Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has also given its approval. Gian Sagar Educational and Charitable Trust runs the institution.

The hospital, attached with the college, is presently working as a covid-19 treatment centre for Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

A spokesperson of the trust said the college was gearing up to admit students on the basis of the central admission test. He added that the outpatient departments (OPDs), indoor patient departments (IPDs), and operation theatres (OTs) were functional.

In 2017, the college was closed, when trust chairperson Nirmal Singh Bhangu, was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Pearl chit-fund scam. Due to non-payment of salaries to staff, the college was shut, and students had been shifted to government-run medical colleges.