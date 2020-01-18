After brawl at toll plaza, truck runs over man at eastern peripheral e-way

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 19:48 IST

Noida: A 26-year-old man died after a truck ran over him following a brawl at Eastern Peripheral Expressway toll plaza near Beel Akbarpur village in Dadri on Friday evening. The police said that the victim tried to jump over the truck and hung to its wiper for some time, but the man fell off, and the truck ran him over. The driver of the truck has not been identified yet, and is on the run. However, a search is on for him, and the police have registered a case of death due to negligence.

The incident, which took place around 5.30pm on Friday, was also captured on a CCTV camera installed at the toll complex. The deceased was identified as Ajay Bhati, a native of Ladpura village in Dadri. He worked at an automobile company in Rajasthan as a helper and is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

According to the police, the incident took place in the evening, when Bhati was returning home from Rajasthan with three friends in a Hyundai Santro. Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3, said a primary investigation showed a truck had come in the FASTag lane, but did not have the requisite sticker.

“The toll operator asked the driver of the truck to come into the cash lane. The driver put the truck in reverse, but hit the Santro, which was just behind it,” he said.

Satish Chandra, assistant commissioner of police, Dadri, said Bhati, who was at the Santro’s wheels, got down from his car and started manhandling the helper of the truck through the left window.

“The helper rolled up the window, while the truck continued moving. Bhati came in front of the truck and tried to stop it,” he said.

Chandra said that the truck driver however did not stop, and continued driving it.

“The victim realised that he would be knocked down. He tried to hang to the truck’s wiper, which later broke away, and he was crushed to death under the wheel,” he said.

Bhati’s friends noticed the incident and rushed him to a private hospital in the same car. But in the hospital he was declared brought dead, said police.

Bhanwar Singh, a resident of Ladpura village, said the driver of the truck was driver in a rash fashion.

“Bhati had warned the driver, but the latter hurled abuses at him. Then he tried to stop the truck, but was run over,” he said.

A toll operator said that it appeared truck driver was in a hurry, due to which it entered the wrong lane. “The driver was told to come in cash lane. The driver was reversing the vehicle when it hit the Santro, which had just arrived,” the toll operator said.

Police said the truck bore a registration number of nearby Bulandshahr district. The truck is registered in the name of Faisal Mewati, in RTO Bulandshahr, the police said.

“We have registered a case of death due to negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code. We have launched a search to arrest the driver, who fled after the incident,” Chandra said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the report of which is awaited.