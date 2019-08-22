After ceiling collapse, Ulhasnagar building sealed; residents homeless

cities

A day after a huge portion of a slab of an apartment in Ulhasnagar collapsed, six families have been rendered homeless.

On Tuesday, the third floor ceiling of Sachdev apartments came crashing down around 9.30pm. No one was injured.

The residents have taken shelter at their relatives’ place after the incident.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) fire team reached the spot and evacuated the six families from the building.

UMC chief fire official Bhaskar Murpagar said, “We rushed to the spot on hearing about the slab collapse. The families of the nearby flats were evacuated safely.”

According to the civic body, the building was built between 1990 and 1995. The building was not listed in the dangerous buildings’ list.

UMC sealed Sachdev apartments. “The building was old, but it was not listed in the unsafe building list. We will check the cause of the slab collapse and take necessary action on Thursday. We have asked the residents to conduct a structural audit and send the report to us. We will then decide whether the building can be repaired or has to be razed,” said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.

The incident took place a week after a five-storey Mahak apartments on Link road in Ulhasnagar 3 collapsed, leaving 31 families of the building and more than 500 nearby residents homeless.

The UMC had sealed three building in the surrounding vicinity after Mahak apartment collapsed.

Sonu Sahajaramani, 48, who lived in Sachdev apartments, said, “I was at work when the incident took place, but my family members were at home. My brother heard a loud noise when the slab of our neighbouring room came crashing down. A woman and her daughter were inside the house when the incident took place, but they were in the kitchen so they weren’t injured.”

“We will have to search for a house on rent for my family. We are living at a friend’s house for now,” said Sahajaramani.

The residents said they had carried out repair works of the building several times. They had even planned to do a structural audit after the monsoon.

