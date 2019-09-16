After downsizing, GDA starts layout planning of Indirapuram Extension scheme

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:35 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has started drawing up the layout plan for its proposed Indirapuram Extension scheme which will comprise group housing, commercial and plotted properties over an area of about 120 acres. The officials said the authority currently has about 70 acres of land and will directly purchase the additional land from farmers for providing utility services.

According to the authority’s town planning department, the layout plan has been initiated with 45-50% earmarked for housing, 5% commercial, 20% road infrastructure/transport utilities, and 15% parks and institutional areas, as per population requirements.

According to officials, the scheme was originally planned over an area of about 250 acres in 2004. However, litigation by farmers delayed the proceedings.

In June, during the GDA’s board meeting, a proposal to downsize the Indirapuram Extension scheme was approved. According to officials, given the high cost of land acquisition and development, the authority decided to leave (denotify) about 35 hectares (about 86 acres) which was originally proposed for the scheme.

“We have about 70 acres in our possession. Our emphasis is on the development of group housing as well as plotted properties in Indirapuram Extension. Most of the land that is in GDA’s possession is scattered and not continuous. We require 70 acres more and we will purchase it directly from farmers,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

The proposed Indirapuram Extension scheme is located adjacent to CISF Road near Kanawani and is proposed to have affordable and high-end segment of housing.

“We will plan the scheme in a manner wherein group housing and individual plots will be carved out. In case there is a delay in sales, the layout will be so designed that the plots can be downsized without disturbing the entire layout. We will require about two months for completing the layout. It will be prepared for the entire 120 acres. The remaining land can be purchased directly from farmers or they can also be given the option to adopt a land pooling system,” Asheeh Shivpuri, chief architect & town planner, GDA, said.

They added that the process of acquiring land had started for the denotified land, but no compensation was given by the authority, hence the decision was taken to denotify that chunk.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 18:35 IST