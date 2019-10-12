e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

After Punjab crackdown, spike in drug cases in Haryana: Kumari Selja

The Haryana Congress president was addressing a rally in Pinjore

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2019 01:01 IST
Yojana Yadav
Yojana Yadav
Hindustan Times, Pinjore
UNITED SHOW Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja flanked by Pawan Kumar Bansal and party candidate from Panchkula, Chander Mohan, during campaigning at Sector 16 in Panchkula on Friday. Selja also campaigned for party's Kalka candidate Pradeep Chaudhary at Chauna Chowk in Pinjore town of Kalka constituency.
UNITED SHOW Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja flanked by Pawan Kumar Bansal and party candidate from Panchkula, Chander Mohan, during campaigning at Sector 16 in Panchkula on Friday. Selja also campaigned for party's Kalka candidate Pradeep Chaudhary at Chauna Chowk in Pinjore town of Kalka constituency. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
         

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Friday said that there has been a spike in chitta (heroin) cases in the state after the clampdown on drug abuse in neighbouring Punjab, but the Manohar Lal Khattar government is in denial.

Campaigning for party nominee from Kalka, Pradeep Chaudhary, who quit the Indian National Lok Dal to join the Congress recently, Selja said, “If voted to power, we will crack down hard on the drug mafia that has shifted base to Haryana. Youngsters, particularly in districts bordering Punjab, are falling prey to the menace.”

Focusing on the young voters in the Dalit-dominated area of Chauna Chowk, Selja said that they were driven to drugs due to growing unemployment. “Factories such as the tractor-making unit of public sector company HMT, the pride of Pinjore, have closed down during the BJP’s tenure. Five years ago, the BJP promised achhe din and jobs but instead of creating opportunities, they destroyed existing ones. It’s time the voters asked for the party’s report card. Pehle report phir vote.”

Pinjore, an industrial town of Kalka constituency, borders Punjab’s Mohali and Himachal Pradesh’s Solan districts. When contacted, Panchkula police commissioner Saurabh Singh denied any unusual rise in drug seizures of late but said, “We are keeping a close watch and acting swiftly on tip-offs. There is a complete crackdown on the drug mafia.”

Countering the BJP’s narrative of Kashmir with the economic slowdown, she spoke of how all sections of the society had been affected by it. She highlighted local problems such as traffic congestion in town due to the delay in constructing the Baddi-Nalagarh bypass and the lack of proper drainage system.

She defended the Congress choice of fielding turncoat Chaudhary by saying, “After seeing the josh here, I’m convinced that we have a mazboot stambh (strong pillar) and winner in him.”

Chaudhary, the INLD MLA in 2009, urged his supporters to put up a united show and focus on local issues such as the BJP’s failure to grant hill area status to Morni besides making Raipur Rani a sub division.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 01:01 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities